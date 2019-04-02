Lawyers chastise Superdry ahead of Dunkerton vote

Hours before investors decide on the reinstatement of co-founder Julian Dunkerton to the board, Superdry has been warned by his legal team on its conduct.

Dunketon’s lawyers have warned the troubled fashion retailer against making allegedly defamatory statements about the co-founder to the company’s shareholders, Sky News has reported.

It is understood that law firm Debevoise & Plimpton issued the warning after chief executive Euan Sutherland and chairman Peter Bamford referenced Dunkerton’s past behaviour at Superdry when they were attempting to persuade shareholders to vote in the board’s favour.

Debevoise & Plimpton are also alleged to have accused Superdry directors of disclosing confidential information about Dunkerton’s conduct to investors.

The news comes after two major Superdry shareholders reportedly backed Dunkerton in his bid for reinstatement.

The vote on Dunkerton’s reappointment to the board is set to happen this morning (2 April).