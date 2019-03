Accountancy firm Moorfields Advisory has been lined up as administrator for the business, Sky News reports.

Pretty Green and Moorfields Advisory have been contacted for comment.

It comes after Drapers exclusively revealed earlier this month that Pretty Green had appointed advisers to consider options for the business that could involve a sale.

The brand appointed Moorfields Advisory to oversee a strategic review.

Former Oasis front man Gallagher founded Pretty Green in 2009.

Pretty Green has concessions in a number of House of Fraser stores, as well as on the department store’s website. It is also thought to trade from around 12 of its own stores.