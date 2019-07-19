Liberty Fabrics launches B2B online platform

Liberty London has expanded its fabrics business, with the launch of an online B2B platform.

It will enable wholesale customers to purchase Liberty Fabrics’ two annual seasonal collections, which feature more than 250 designs, as well as its capsule collections, online.

Designed to support the company’s ambitious international expansion plans, the new website is supported by an in-store fabric campaign and dedicated Instagram account which will launch in August.

As part of the campaign, Liberty has transformed its shop windows, which have been inspired by the print and manufacturing process of Liberty fabrics from the last 100 years.

Managing director of Liberty fabrics, Andrea Petochi, said: “We want the platform to be a touchpoint for new business customers to learn about our offering and how we continue to innovate.

“This is an important moment of growth for Liberty, as we continue to evolve the business in a way that benefits our customer journey and experience.”

Liberty Fabrics is currently available in 32 countries worldwide and counts designers Paul Smith and Loewe as clients.