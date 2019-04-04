Lindex commits to new sustainability promises

Swedish retailer Lindex has vowed to empower women, respect the planet and ensure human rights across its workforce, as part of its latest sustainability pledge.

In today’s announcement (4 April), Lindex said that its ultimate goal is to create a “completely circular model.”

It has set United Nations-approved targets focusing on three areas:

Empowering women by creating fair and equal workplaces, and advocating inclusiveness and body positivity

by creating fair and equal workplaces, and advocating inclusiveness and body positivity Respecting the planet by taking climate action, having a circular business approach and being water responsible.

by taking climate action, having a circular business approach and being water responsible. Ensuring human rights by ensuring its whole value chain adheres to the living wage and all workplaces are safe

By 2025, the company aims for Lindex suppliers to have completed the Women Empowerment programme and to be “actively” working with a living wage programme.

Corporate sustainability manager Anna-Karin Dahlberg commented: “Our new promise unites our ongoing sustainability work with the work we have ahead of us, now that we are raising the bar for ourselves.”