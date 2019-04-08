Womenswear brand Lipstick Boutique has gone into liquidation, Drapers can reveal.
Paul Appleton, managing partner at David Rubin & Partners, was appointed as the liquidator of Lipstick Boutique Ltd at a virtual creditors’ meeting held this morning.
Lipstick Boutique is currently stocked on Asos, Little Black Dress, Zalando and Simply Be.
Drapers has contacted Lipstick Boutique for comment.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.