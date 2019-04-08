Womenswear brand Lipstick Boutique has gone into liquidation, Drapers can reveal.

Paul Appleton, managing partner at David Rubin & Partners, was appointed as the liquidator of Lipstick Boutique Ltd at a virtual creditors’ meeting held this morning.

Lipstick Boutique is currently stocked on Asos, Little Black Dress, Zalando and Simply Be.

Drapers has contacted Lipstick Boutique for comment.