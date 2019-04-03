Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Lipstick Boutique on the brink of liquidation

3 April 2019By

Full screenlipstick boutique

Womenswear brand Lipstick Boutique is poised to appoint liquidators, Drapers can reveal. 

Founded in 2011, the company will nominate a liquidator at a virtual meeting on 8 April. 

Paul Appleton, managing partner at David Rubin & Partners, is acting as an insolvency practitioner for Lipstick Boutique before the decision date. 

Lipstick Boutique is currently stocked on Asos, Little Black Dress, Zalando and Simply Be. 

Drapers has contacted Lipstick Boutique for comment. 

More to follow. 

 

 

 

