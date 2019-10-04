Former SilkFred senior brand scout Katie Dorken has joined the Little Mistress Group as brand buyer, where she will oversee the company’s marketplace buying.
She joins from womenswear marketplace SilkFred, where she was senior brand scout between June 2015 and August this year.
Before that, she was wholesale manager at London agency Love from 2013 to 2015.
The Little Mistress Group owns brands including Little Mistress, Girls on Film and Paper Dolls. It currently stocks around 26 brands including Sass & Belle, Goddiva, Warehouse, Oasis, Pretty You London and Divine Grace.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.