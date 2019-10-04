Former SilkFred senior brand scout Katie Dorken has joined the Little Mistress Group as brand buyer, where she will oversee the company’s marketplace buying.

She joins from womenswear marketplace SilkFred, where she was senior brand scout between June 2015 and August this year.

Before that, she was wholesale manager at London agency Love from 2013 to 2015.

The Little Mistress Group owns brands including Little Mistress, Girls on Film and Paper Dolls. It currently stocks around 26 brands including Sass & Belle, Goddiva, Warehouse, Oasis, Pretty You London and Divine Grace.