Little Mistress rolls out eco-friendly packaging

Young fashion retailer Little Mistress will be rolling out eco-friendly packaging from 15 October.

All items will be shipped in new “green polyethylene” mailing bags, which is carbon-negative, renewable, recyclable and sustainable.

Little Mistress released a video campaign for the launch of three celebrity collections made from recycled plastic this month. The ranges are with DJ and presenter Ashley James, model Amy Neville and Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, and will comprise eight, nine and 11 pieces respectively.

The company has also lined up recycled collaborations with influencers across swimwear and fitness gear, as well as a bridesmaid range.

It aunched its “Better Together” recycling scheme in June.

Mark Ashton, Little Mistress Group CEO, commented: “We’re proud to announce the launch of our new mailing bags made entirely from Green PE – a bio-based thermoplastic resin that comes from sugarcane ethanol. We believe every step helps towards making the fashion industry and our planet greener.”