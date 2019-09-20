Little Mistress to launch recycled collections

Young fashion retailer Little Mistress is launching three celebrity collections made from recycled plastic next month.

The ranges are with DJ and presenter Ashley James, model Amy Neville and Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, and will comprise eight, nine and 11 pieces respectively.

CEO and founder Mark Ashton told Drapers: “It’s very expensive to create fabric at the moment, but [Little Mistress] is happy to take a hit on margins, as we are aware that the end customer is not prepared to spend more.”

Ashton said his 13-year-old daughter challenged him to take action on sustainability after watching a documentary on the issue.

He added: “It will be a long journey, but these are the first steps.

“We have reinvested in 15 miles of fabric and have another 40 on order for spring 20. Demand is high but we have plans in place, and have secured enough [fabric] to allow us to improve the mix of categories and fabrics offered.”

The company has also lined up recycled collaborations with influencers across swimwear and fitness gear, as well as a bridesmaid range.

Collections are not yet available to its wholesale customers because of limited fabric availability.

It comes after the business launched its “Better Together” recycling scheme in June.