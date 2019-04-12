Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

LK Bennett store closures revealed

12 April 2019By

Full screenlk bennett 2019 store front

LK Bennett has announced the locations of the 15 stores it plans to close, resulting in the redundancy of around 110 employees.

It comes after Rebecca Feng, who runs LK Bennett’s Chinese franchises, bought the UK, Ireland and wholesale business of the premium womenswear retailer today through her company Byland UK for an undisclosed sum. 

The sale includes the company’s headquarters, 21 stores, all of its concessions, and 325 employees, who will transfer across to the new owner. The company’s international subsidiaries are not included in the sale and will remain in administration. 

A total of 15 UK and Ireland stores (listed below) were not included in the sale and will be closed. Accountancy firm EY, which was appointed as administrator on 7 March, is providing support to the 110 staff members affected.  

In England, stores will close in Birmingham, Bath, Gloucester, Westgate Oxford, St Alban’s, York and the York Outlet. 

London closures are Royal Exchange, King’s Road, Knightsbridge, Long Acre and Northcote Road. 

Elsewhere, stores will close in Belfast; Bridgewater Park in Banbridge, County Down; and Glasgow.  

A further five stores were closed on appointment of administrators.

LK Bennett’s former CEO, Darren Topp, and finance director, and Andrew Ellis, have been working with Byland UK, providing operational and financial support. Both will remain after the deal.

As part of the transaction, all gift cards, refunds, and orders will be honoured.

Feng said: “The LK Bennett brand is synonymous with quality and we believe there is a real opportunity to expand its reach in overseas markets where significant untapped potential exists. Under our plan, the business will continue to operate out of the UK, looking to maintain the long-standing and undoubted heritage of the brand. This will be achieved through a combination of working with quality British design, and the business’s existing supply chain.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all LK Bennett’s customers, employees, and other key stakeholders for their support during the period of uncertainty which followed the appointment of administrators. We look forward to welcoming many more customers in the years ahead.”

Dan Hurd, joint administrator said: “With an established, luxury UK brand, the company received offers from a number of parties. We are pleased that we have completed a sale to Byland UK, preserving the jobs of 325 employees across 21 stores, and that the business continued to trade through the Administration process, helping to provide continuity of service for its loyal customer base.”

In its most recent results, for the year to 31 July 2017, LK Bennett had an operating loss of £5.9m. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • lk bennett january 2019 brand image

    LK Bennett founder drops out of bidding war

    5 April 2019

    Rebecca Feng, who runs LK Bennett’s Chinese franchises, is the current frontrunner to buy the premium womenswear retailer out of administration, after founder Linda Bennett dropped out of the bidding war earlier this week, Drapers can reveal.

  • Lk bennett store shutterstock 140130076

    Philip Day withdraws LK Bennett bid

    1 April 2019

    Philip Day, owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group (EWM), has decided to withdraw from the bidding process for premium womenswear retailer LK Bennett, following its collapse into administration last month.

  • lk bennett january 2019 brand image

    Dune bids for LK Bennett

    28 March 2019

    Footwear retailer The Dune Group has reportedly tabled a last-minute bid for premium womenswear retailer LK Bennett, following its collapse into administration earlier this month.

  • lk bennett 2019 store front 2

    LK Bennett bid deadline looms

    22 March 2019

    The fate of LK Bennett will be decided on Monday 25 March – the deadline for final offers from prospective buyers, which are thought to include founder Linda Bennett, as well as Mike Ashley.  

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.