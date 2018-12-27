London bucks decline in Boxing Day footfall

London’s West End has bucked the Boxing Day footfall decline this year, with a 15% increase by 10.30am compared to the same period last year.

Consumers will spend £50m across Bond Street, Oxford Street and Regent Street on Boxing Day, according to property representative New West End Company.

Chief executive of New West End Company, Jace Tyrrell, said: “We’re on track for £50m spend today, [Boxing Day] which will rise to a total figure of £2.5bn for the critical Christmas trading period. International tourists are out in force driven by the weaker pound, as well as domestic shoppers who are looking for day out after family celebrations yesterday.”