London Designer Outlet sales up over Christmas

3 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Wembley-based shopping centre London Designer Outlet has reported its 21st consecutive quarter of sales growth after a strong Christmas trading period.

Total revenue was up 2% year on year for the week to 1 January.

Footwear sales climbed 14.4% and sports brands were up 9.5% on the same period last year.

Footfall was up 8% across the centre, which is home to outlet stores from retailers including Adidas, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Converse, Next and Phase Eight. 

