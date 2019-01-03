London Designer Outlet sales up over Christmas

Wembley-based shopping centre London Designer Outlet has reported its 21st consecutive quarter of sales growth after a strong Christmas trading period.
Total revenue was up 2% year on year for the week to 1 January.
Footwear sales climbed 14.4% and sports brands were up 9.5% on the same period last year.
Footfall was up 8% across the centre, which is home to outlet stores from retailers including Adidas, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Converse, Next and Phase Eight.
