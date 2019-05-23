Lord Hain lists Sir Philip Green abuse allegations

Lord Hain detailed alleged abuse claims about Arcadia Group owner Sir Philip Green under parliamentary privilege at the House of Lords today.

In October last year, Hain named Green as the businessman behind an injunction against the Daily Telegraph, which stopped the newspaper naming him in a report following an eight-month investigation into allegations of bullying, racism and sexual harassment.

In a statement to the House of Lords today, Hain said there were “hundreds” of alleged complaints made about the retail tycoon.

The complaints listed involved inappropriate “touching”, “grabbing” and “slapping” of women.

Arcadia Group has since responded, stating that these comments are “unfounded”.

In an official statement, the company said: “There have never been hundreds of complaints as stated by Lord Hain, additionally, Sir Philip has not been present in the London head offices for nearly a year.”

Responding to Hain’s latest claims, Green said today: “To abuse parliamentary privilege in this way at this time knowing the damage it can cause is beyond irresponsible.”

Green has always “categorically and wholly” denied the claims.

In a statement made at the time of he was accused, Green said: ”I am not commenting on anything that has happened in court or was said in parliament today. To the extent that it is suggested that I have been guilty of unlawful sexual or racist behaviour, I categorically and wholly deny these allegations. Arcadia and I take accusations and grievances from employees very seriously and in the event that one is raised, it is thoroughly investigated.”

Arcadia Group said it has a grievance policy in place across the business for any colleagues wishing to raise any concerns.