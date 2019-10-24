Losses grow at Shop Direct

Shop Direct has reported a loss before tax of £185.5m for the 52 weeks to 30 June, compared with a £24.9m loss in 2017/18, after it made a £241m provision for “customer redress payments for historical shopping insurance sales”.

Shop Direct’s Littlewoods online catalogue division was hit by an 11.3% year-on-year drop in revenue to £505.3m.

Very, meanwhile, reported a 7.1% increase in revenue of 7.1% to £1.49bn, and customer growth of 5.7% to 2.98 million.

Shop Direct’s group revenue grew 1.8% year on year £1.99bn, which it said was driven by Very.

Group clothing and footwear retail revenue was up 2.9% year on year.

Full-price sales represented 63% of clothing and footwear total sales – up from 58% last year. It said sportswear was its “standout” category, for which revenue grew by 11.8% during the period.

Reported EBITDA increased by 3.3% year on year to £271m, but “bad debt” continues to hit its bottom line.

Topshop, Topman and Topshop Beauty went live on Very on 23 August.

, supporting total Group customer growth of 0.7% to 4.05m

Post year end, Topshop, Topman and Topshop Beauty went live on site on 23rdAugust