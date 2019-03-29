Irish menswear independent Louis Copeland & Sons will open a store in Cork this July, bringing its total count to six.

The luxury men’s suits and ready-to-wear retailer currently has four stores in Dublin, and one in Galway.

Louis Copeland, owner of the eponymous retailer, told Drapers: “Cork is doing very well at the moment. We have a lot of people from Cork coming to Dublin and asking if we will be opening [a store] there.”

The business was originally founded by Copeland’s grandfather, Hyman Caplan, in 1933 as a 2,800 sq ft store on Dublin’s Capel Street, in a former Allied Irish Bank branch.

Retail prices range from around €50 (£35) for a tie to €1,100 (£800) for a three-piece suit.

Louis Copeland & Sons won Best Menswear Retailer and Best Store Design at the 2014 Drapers Independents Awards.

