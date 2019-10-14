Louis Vuitton drives sales at LVMH

LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division’s revenue jumped 22% in the nine months to 30 September , compared with the same period last year.

The French luxury group’s fashion revenue increased from €13bn in 2018 to €15.9bn (£11.3bn to £13.8bn), which it attributed to Louis Vuitton’s growth in all its businesses and in all regions.

The fashion house did not disclose revenue by brand but said Christian Dior made remarkable progress and the new Champs-Elysées boutique in Paris has been very well received. Fendi unveiled several partnerships in the world of art and music during the period and it said the other brands continued to strengthen too.

Revenue grew by double-digit percentages across some of its other sectors, including perfumes and cosmetics (11%), selective retailing (11%) and watches and jewellery (8%). Wine and spirits revenue rose by 10%.

Overall reported revenue growth for the business was 16% on 2018 to €38.3bn (£33.4bn).