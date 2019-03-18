Louis Vuitton pulls Michael Jackson-themed collection

Louis Vuitton has pulled Michael Jackson-themed clothing from its menswear collection following a documentary about alleged child abuse by the singer.

The collection was shown in January at the Paris Fashion Week and was due to hit stores in June, but a Louis Vuitton spokeswoman confirmed it will not be put up for sale.

Louis Vuitton said that at the time of the event, it was not aware of the Leaving Neverland documentary, in which two adult men claim they were abused by Jackson in the early 1990s.

Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh said in a statement: “I am aware that in light of this documentary, the show has caused emotional reactions. I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights.”

Abloh, an American designer who was hired by Vuitton in March 2018, said his intention for this show had been to refer to Jackson as a pop culture artist.

“We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling,” Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke said, adding that the firm is fully committed to advocating the cause of child welfare.