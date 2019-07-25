Lingerie, apparel and swimwear brand Lounge Underwear has reported huge growth in its three years of trading, outgrowing its headquarters and warehouse space.

As a result, it has relocated its 7,000 sq ft warehouse in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, to a 36,741 sq ft unit at Connexion in Blythe Valley Park, Solihull.

Founded in 2016, Lounge reported a 124% year-on-year increase in net profit to £2m for the 52 weeks to 31 March. It also generated a turnover of £5.8m, up 118% on 2017/18 and 582% from 2016/17.

Lounge said the new office and warehouse will allow it to continue to scale, providing ample space for future growth both in employees and stock levels. At present, Lounge employs 27 people but this is set to increase as departments are developed out further.

Jack Humphreys, Lounge’s operations manager, said the move was about future-proofing the business, creating room for its ambitious growth plans and being in a location that will attract the best people to join the Lounge family.

“Connexion at Blythe Valley enables us to create a working environment and HQ office which tick all our brand value boxes of comfort, style, passion and personal care. The site will also hugely benefit our logistics side of the business with over 30,000 sq ft of warehouse and distribution space to ensure the quality of the Lounge experience at every stage.”

Another integral part of Lounge’s expansion plans is an update to its website and online offering. Boasting a more premium design, the website has been developed with a mobile-first approach, in line with the buying habits of Lounge consumers.

More filters have been implemented and predictive search in order to improve the customer experience as well as wish list functionality and a “Hint, hint” button that allows users to email a link to an item they would like. The platform also has a new “Fitting Room” where customers can take a quiz to find out their perfect size.

Lounge has also implemented free returns on all UK deliveries and launched a European Union store. Other international online stores planned for the future. Lounge Underwear currently only retails on its transactional website, and does not wholesale. It has no plans to wholesale or open any stores.

Retail prices range from £40 for a bra to £55 for jogging bottoms.