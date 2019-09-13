Love Island star to host Boohoo podcast

Fast fashion etailer Boohoo has announced a new weekly podcast hosted by its ambassador and Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.
Targeted at customers, the Get the Scoop podcast will feature celebrity and influencer interviews exploring relationships, dating, food and fashion.
The first episode will launch on iTunes and Spotify on 19 September, which will see Higgins discuss life after the villa, being a feminist icon and becoming a Boohoo ambassador.
Boohoo joins a number of fashion retailers who have launched podcasts this year, including its sister brand PrettyLittleThing and Harrods.
