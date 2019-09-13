Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Love Island star to host Boohoo podcast

13 September 2019By Olivia Pinnock

Full screen101019 podcast ld0046 0003

Fast fashion etailer Boohoo has announced a new weekly podcast hosted by its ambassador and Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.

Targeted at customers, the Get the Scoop podcast will feature celebrity and influencer interviews exploring relationships, dating, food and fashion.

The first episode will launch on iTunes and Spotify on 19 September, which will see Higgins discuss life after the villa, being a feminist icon and becoming a Boohoo ambassador.

Boohoo joins a number of fashion retailers who have launched podcasts this year, including its sister brand PrettyLittleThing and Harrods.

