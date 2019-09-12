Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Love Island's Amber Gill in £1m MissPap tie-up

12 September 2019 By

Fashion etailer MissPap has named Amber Rose, winner of ITV2 show Love Island, as its first brand ambassador since it was acquired by Boohoo Group.

As part of the £1m, six-month exclusive deal, Rose will launch her first clothing collection, which is due to launch next month.

It will feature a range of going-out, lounge- and gymwear for sizes 6 to 26.

Key shapes include bodycon silhouettes, plunging necklines and exaggerated sleeves.

Gill said: “I wanted to take my time in the design process to make sure everything is perfect for girls of all shapes and sizes, but also ensure it embodies my fashion sense: fun, sexy and easy.

“My collections will feature a range of going-out, gym- and loungewear mixed with essential day-time bits.”

