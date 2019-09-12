Love Island's Amber Gill in £1m MissPap tie-up

Fashion etailer MissPap has named Amber Rose, winner of ITV2 show Love Island, as its first brand ambassador since it was acquired by Boohoo Group.
As part of the £1m, six-month exclusive deal, Rose will launch her first clothing collection, which is due to launch next month.
It will feature a range of going-out, lounge- and gymwear for sizes 6 to 26.
Key shapes include bodycon silhouettes, plunging necklines and exaggerated sleeves.
Gill said: “I wanted to take my time in the design process to make sure everything is perfect for girls of all shapes and sizes, but also ensure it embodies my fashion sense: fun, sexy and easy.
“My collections will feature a range of going-out, gym- and loungewear mixed with essential day-time bits.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.