Love Island's Amber Gill in £1m MissPap tie-up

Fashion etailer MissPap has named Amber Rose, winner of ITV2 show Love Island, as its first brand ambassador since it was acquired by Boohoo Group.

As part of the £1m, six-month exclusive deal, Rose will launch her first clothing collection, which is due to launch next month.

It will feature a range of going-out, lounge- and gymwear for sizes 6 to 26.

Key shapes include bodycon silhouettes, plunging necklines and exaggerated sleeves.

Gill said: “I wanted to take my time in the design process to make sure everything is perfect for girls of all shapes and sizes, but also ensure it embodies my fashion sense: fun, sexy and easy.

“My collections will feature a range of going-out, gym- and loungewear mixed with essential day-time bits.”