LoveNotLandfill calls for industry support

Sustainable fashion campaign #LoveNotLandfill is asking businesses for monetary support to help it continue its awareness-raising work in London.

All funds raised will allow the London Waste and Recycling Board-led initiative to continue running activities, including clothes banks, swaps and pop-up shops, after December, which is when the European Clothing Action Plan (ECAP) project closes.



#LoveNotLandfill was founded in 2017 to help “change the behaviour of 16-to-24-year-old Londoners in how they buy, care for and dispose of clothes”.

It claims that 11 million items of clothing go to landfill every week in the UK.

Campaign manager Hannah Carter said “#LoveNotLandfill makes it easy for young fashion fans to reduce the impact of their clothes on the environment.

“We’re not asking for huge changes, just to never put clothes in the bin and consider buying second-hand.

“We have so many ideas that we’d love to bring to life, and so many more young people to reach.

“We’re looking for partners who want to explore the opportunities that sustainable fashion can bring, showing their customers that they’re serious about reducing their environmental impact but in a fun, fashionable and engaging way.”

Campaign organisers said they are working towards #LoveNotLandfill becoming a UK registered charity, which would enable them to secure funding through grants, foundations and grants.