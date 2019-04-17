Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Luca Faloni opens London flagship

17 April 2019By

Full screenluca faloni london store crop

Italian luxury menswear brand Luca Faloni has opened a 1,700 sq ft flagship on London’s Marylebone High Street. 

Luca Faloni was founded in 2013 and specialises in Italian-crafted designer cashmere, leather, linen and brushed cotton goods.

The brand opened a pop-up store last year at 107-108 Marylebone High Street and has now signed a 10-year lease on the unit.

Jenny Casebourne, retail and restaurant director at landlord The Howard de Walden Estate, said: “Last year’s pop-up was an immediate success, and Luca Faloni has become a great addition to the Marylebone Village mix of fashion, food and leisure.” 

 

