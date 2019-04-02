Handbag and accessories brand Lulu Guinness is looking for a London flagship, Drapers can reveal.

Founded in 1989, the British brand currently has a pop-up store in St Christopher’s Place, Marylebone.

It has five standalone stores in Taiwan and four in China.

Lulu Guinness has 20 physical stockists in the UK and five online stockists.

Managing director Paul Spinks told Drapers that the brand is currently looking for a flagship store in the capital.

He said: “The Covent Garden pop-up proved very successful, so we are now looking for a permanent store.”

Spinks joined Lulu Guinness in August 2012 as chief operating officer. He was appointed as managing director in November 2013.

Prior to joining the company he was managing director of Cath Kidston from 2009 to 2011.