The 1,019 sq ft store at 331 King’s Road will contain a hairdressing service for infants in addition to selling flowergirl dresses, boys’ suits, hair accessories and baby shoes. Quinn Harper also has a transactional website.

The store, leased by Sloane Stanley, is scheduled to open on 20 September.

Edith Simon, director at Quinn Harper, commented: “As a new fashion business, location is a key component in developing our brand. We are pleased to be able to announce our debut store in the heart of Chelsea and believe this will firmly place us in the market for high-end children’s fashion. To be among a community of fashionable and iconic brands is something we look forward to.”