LVMH provides aid for Amazon wildfires

Luxury group LVMH has donated €10m (£9.1m) to help fight the wildfires that are ravaging the Amazon rainforest.
The donation follows the announcement by French president Emmanuel Macron of the G7 initiative to provide financial aid to help fight the natural disaster.
LVMH board member Yann Arthus-Bertrand said: “Protecting the environment is not just about words and speeches or signing declarations of principle, it also requires taking concrete collective actions when dangers arise in order to provide resources for local specialists and work together to save our planet. I am proud that LVMH is participating in this emergency effort and I hope many others will follow suit.”
LVMH Group and its CEO Bernard Arnault (pictured) previously donated €200m (£172.6m) to help finance the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral and offered the support of the group’s creative, architectural and financial specialists to the French government.
Anonymous27 August 2019 9:40 am
Are the fires a ‘natural disaster’?
