Made-in-England footwear brand Lanx is opening its first store in Whalley, Lancashire in July, Drapers can reveal.

Founded in May 2017 by Marco Vaghetti, Lanx specialises in designing men’s business-casual shoes.

It also sells own-brand T-shirts and socks.

Lanx currently operates a headquarters and Warehouse in Whalley. It sells products from its own ecommerce site Lanxshoes.com.

The brand is relocating its operations to a larger premises and will open a 2,500 sq ft combined space in July, split evenly between the store, headquarters and warehouse.

Vaghetti travelled around the world to learn about the shoe-making process. When he came back, he started the design and production process from his grandmother’s home and produced the first collection last year. He has just launched his second collection and plans to launch at least two more footwear collections this year.

Retail prices range from £140 to £155.