Mahabis appoints Moonpig MD as CEO

Footwear brand Mahabis has appointed former Moonpig managing director, Iain Martin, as its new chief executive.

Martin took over from incumbent interim chief executive James Cox on 18 March.

During his nine years at online greeting card firm Moonpig, which he joined in 2006, Martin grew revenue from £1.8m to more than £60m.

Before Moonpig, he worked across the technology and retail sectors where he led creative and technical teams at companies, including Marks & Spencer and Hallmark.

The move comes after Mahabis, known for its premium slippers that can be worn outside, called in administrators KPMG on 27 December.

The brand was then bought out of administration by YYX Capital, an investment company co-headed by Simba Sleep founder James Cox, on 18 January.

Martin will continue to work closely with the team at YYX Capital to “realise Mahabis’ global potential”.

“Iain has a wealth of experience gathered from more than 20 years’ in senior commercial, marketing, operational and technical roles, spanning large and small scale businesses”, said James Cox, managing partner of YYX Capital. ”We’re delighted to have such high calibre CEO on board.

“Iain’s solid track record of devising and delivering growth strategies, scaling teams at pace, whilst simultaneously nurturing collaborative and positive team cultures gives us absolute confidence that he is the right person to further grow Mahabis globally, and at speed.”

Martin said: “Mahabis has an established brand name and good customer recognition having already sold nearly a million pairs of its iconic-design footwear in over 100 countries in just over four years. It’s a high-margin product category with a large addressable market, both online and offline. I can’t wait to help propel the brand in new and exciting directions.”