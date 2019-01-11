Mallet Footwear to launch clothing

Mallet Footwear will step into the clothing market this month with a five-piece online-only jumper collection, before launching a larger wholesale clothing range later in the year.

The initial collection of branded hoodies will launch on 26 January and will be available via the brand’s relaunched website. The five styles will retail for £90.

A wholesale range of T-shirts, polo shirts, jumpers, and shorts will be trialled from spring 19 in Selfridges, Flannels, Harrods, Choice and Tessuti stores. A more extensive collection will be opened up to the brand’s 120 stockists in autumn 19.

Mallet Footwear now has 120 stockists globally.

Reality TV star Tommy Mallet founded the eponymous footwear label in 2015, after struggling to find a perfect pair of trainers.

Discussing the new expansion, he told Drapers: “We want to make Mallet a full brand – not just sneakers. We want to dip into every category with our products and give the same feel as the shoes with the best quality we can find in the price range.”

Mallet was recognised in Drapers 30 Under 30 this year.