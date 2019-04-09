Managing directors leave Zalando

German etailer Zalando has anounced that Christian Baier and Jan Wilmking – managing directors of its private-label subsidiary zLabels – will leave the business at the end of June.

It comes after Zalando closed zLabels, which employed 550 people at the beginning of the month (1 April).

Drapers contacted the company for more information and asked whether the closure would affect any more senior roles.

A spokeswoman said: “(There is) a lot of talent within the former zLabels team and it is important to us to keep this talent within the Zalando family.

“We will continue to assess each employee to offer them the most appropriate opportunity available.”

Zalando declined to comment on how many employees will be kept on but said a “significant number” would move into the supply team or be offered “comparable” positions within Zalando.