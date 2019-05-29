Mango hires retail innovation director

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has appointed Diego Sebastián as its new director of customer experience and retail innovation.

Sebastián was most recently a director at Spanish sunglasses brand Hawkers, and was previously senior innovation manager at Apple for six and a half years.

In his new role, he will report into Mango’s online and customer director Elena Carasso, Spanish news site MDS reported.

It follows a number of recent appointments at Mango, including Josep Barberà as new finance director and Sergio Márquez as project manager of supply chain.