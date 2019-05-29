Mango hires retail innovation director

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has appointed Diego Sebastián as its new director of customer experience and retail innovation.
Sebastián was most recently a director at Spanish sunglasses brand Hawkers, and was previously senior innovation manager at Apple for six and a half years.
In his new role, he will report into Mango’s online and customer director Elena Carasso, Spanish news site MDS reported.
It follows a number of recent appointments at Mango, including Josep Barberà as new finance director and Sergio Márquez as project manager of supply chain.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.