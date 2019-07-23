Manolo Blahnik acquires footwear manufacturer

Founded in 1938 by the Re family, Calzaturificio Re Marcello has one factory located in Vigevano (north Italy), and has produced shoes for Manolo Blahnik since 1990.

The brand said it hopes the move will “strengthen [its] vision for developing artisanal talent and nurture the art of shoe making for future generations”.

It will see all of Calzaturificio Re Marcello’s 77 craftsman join the Blahnik group, including its chairman Bruno Re, who will work alongside the Manolo Blahnik management team for the foreseeable future.

Kristina Blahnik, Manolo Blahnik CEO, said: “Calzaturificio Re Marcello is synonymous with craftsmanship of exceptional quality in our industry. This acquisition will be our first atelier and manufacturing facility, creating greater creative and operational flexibility for the future of our business”.