Manolo Blahnik acquires footwear manufacturer

Luxury footwear brand Manolo Blahnik has acquired Italian atelier and shoe manufacturer, Calzaturificio Re Marcello.
Founded in 1938 by the Re family, Calzaturificio Re Marcello has one factory located in Vigevano (north Italy), and has produced shoes for Manolo Blahnik since 1990.
The brand said it hopes the move will “strengthen [its] vision for developing artisanal talent and nurture the art of shoe making for future generations”.
It will see all of Calzaturificio Re Marcello’s 77 craftsman join the Blahnik group, including its chairman Bruno Re, who will work alongside the Manolo Blahnik management team for the foreseeable future.
Kristina Blahnik, Manolo Blahnik CEO, said: “Calzaturificio Re Marcello is synonymous with craftsmanship of exceptional quality in our industry. This acquisition will be our first atelier and manufacturing facility, creating greater creative and operational flexibility for the future of our business”.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.