Marc Cain appoints CFO

Premium German womenswear label Marc Cain has appointed Marcus Breyer as its new chief financial officer.
Breyer will take over responsibility for the departments of finance, human resources and IT from founder, owner and chairman Helmut Schlotterer. He joins from luxury German sports fashion brand Bogner, where he has been CFO since April 2017.
Schlotterer said: “Marcus will perfectly complement and strengthen our management board; I will be released from day-to-day operations and will remain committed to the company as owner and chairman of the board.”
The news follows the departure of Marc Cain’s managing director of wholesale and retail, Norbert Lock, in May. Lock had been with the business for 19 years.
