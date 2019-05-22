Marc Cain managing director retires

Marc Cain managing director of wholesale and retail Norbert Lock is to leave at the end of this month after 19 years.

The premium womenswear label has appointed Frank Rheinboldt as his replacement from the beginning of June. Rheinboldt also joins the management board. He previously worked at Primera, Escada and German fashion retailer AppelrathCüpper.

Helmut Schlotterer, Marc Cain, founder, owner and chairman of the board, said: “Norbert Lock has made a significant contribution to the success of our company with his extraordinary level of commitment. I would like to thank him for his untiring dedication in wholesale at Marc Cain.”

He added: “This change in the management board once again signals the continuous change at the company laying the foundations for the future.”