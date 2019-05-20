Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Marks & Spencer accelerates store closures

20 May 2019By

Full screenmarks and spencer

Marks & Spencer is aiming to shut 100 outlets by the end of 2020, accelerating its store closure programme by two years. 

The news comes as chairman Archie Norman and chief executive Steve Rowe prepare to reveal another slump in annual profits on Wednesday, according to The Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph

In the 13 weeks to 29 December, total UK sales fell 2.7% to £2.7bn. 

M&S previously announced in November 2016 that it expects to shut 100 stores by 2022. Since then it has closed 43 stores. 

Drapers revealed earlier this month that M&S will cut at least 47 roles as it simplifies its clothing and home division. 

Tags

View comment (1)

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Anonymous20 May 2019 1:11 pm

    Closing stores will not grow market share and only reduces economies of scale.

    Once known for community, now seen as the opposite by many consumers. Not just ‘any kind’ of strategy?

    ‘All in’ on Ocado it is then.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.