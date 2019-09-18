Marks & Spencer debuts Soho pop-up

Named after the retailer’s founders Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer, the shop showcases the “very best” of the M&S autumn 19 menswear range, including suits, outerwear, trousers and footwear.

It is managed by existing staff and designed to demonstrate the “product improvements that M&S menswear has made over the past year,” M&S said.

The collection focuses on contemporary wearable style, and M&S hopes trend-led pieces such as a corduroy jacket and checked print trousers will encourage customers to “think differently about the brand and the relevance of its offer”.

Menswear director Wes Taylor said: “Mike & Tom’s isn’t just a pop-up shop to showcase our newest collection, it demonstrates the direction of menswear at Marks & Spencer. We want to see more men giving M&S a try this autumn and seeing us as a brand for them.

“Men are more style conscious and want more from their wardrobe than ever before – we know there’s lots to do in M&S menswear and we’re looking forward to hearing our customers’ feedback.”