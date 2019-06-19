Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Masai bolsters team for international growth

19 June 2019

Sharon Jones has joined Dutch womenswear retailer Masai Clothing Company as head of sales UK and Ireland, after six years at premium womenswear brand Luisa Cerano.

Masai has also hired Christina Strunge as its new international head of marketing. The announcement forms part of the business’s international expansion plan. It has also updated its logo to include the word Copenhagen.

CEO Sune Bjerregaard said: “We sense it’s time to add one of the cornerstone values of our work to our logo: the fact that we’re from Copenhagen and that Danish design is part of [Masai’s] DNA.

“Going forward, the logo must help to emphasise the importance of holding onto the heritage, traditions and basic values of the brand.”

The new logo is being gradually rolled out across all platforms, its 37 own stores and 1,300 stockists worldwide.

