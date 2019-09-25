Master Debonair closes London shop

Menswear independent Master Debonair has shut its London store.
It follows what the business describes as ”10 successful months”, during which time it tested the market by taking on a short-term sub-lease at 49 Commercial Street in Shoreditch.
In a company announcement, Master Debonair said it is focusing on its Boldon store and plans to expand to “several different locations” from 2020.
It added: “With the expansion of the Boldon Store, which is [Master Debonair’s] blueprint, the London store is too small to provide the real Master Debonair experience…We have decided not to take over the lease of the London store and plan to expand to several different locations from 2020 onwards.”
It added: “Our customer service team will be taking extra care and contacting all customers with ongoing orders.”
