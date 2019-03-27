Master Debonair gets go ahead on flagship expansion

North-east England-based independent menswear retailer Master Debonair is expanding its flagship store in East Boldon, Tyne and Wear.

The retailer has acquired the building adjacent to its current store, 8a Station Road, and will be expanding into all three floors.

Founder Simon Whitaker said: “Got some great news yesterday that we can join our existing shop and new space next door to double our retail space at our Master Debonair East Boldon shop. Work is under way. It allows us to improve our customer experience and expand our range.”

Master Debonair is also close to securing its third location, in the north-west of England.

It comes after the retailer opened its first London store, at 49 Commercial Street in Shoreditch on 16 November.

The 1,100 sq ft store, near Old Spitalfields Market, carries Master Debonair’s entire range of suits, overcoats, footwear and accessories. Brands stocked include Scotch & Soda, Marc Darcy and Fratelli.

A team of 28 now works across the two stores, and the head office and warehouse in Boldon.

Master Debonair was shortlisted for four Drapers Independents Awards in 2018, having been named best new business in the awards in 2017.

