Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Matalan opens Leeds store

28 March 2019By

Full screenmatalan leeds

Matalan has opened a 16,146 sq ft store in Leeds city centre. 

Located at The Headrow in the Core Shopping Centre, the value retailer’s store offers homeware, womenswear, menswear and a kidswear range.

Matalan posted revenue growth of 4.9% to £308.3m for the 13 weeks to 24 November.

Full-price sales increased 7% year on year for the period. However, EBITDA dropped 11% to £40m.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.