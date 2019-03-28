Matalan opens Leeds store

Matalan has opened a 16,146 sq ft store in Leeds city centre.

Located at The Headrow in the Core Shopping Centre, the value retailer’s store offers homeware, womenswear, menswear and a kidswear range.

Matalan posted revenue growth of 4.9% to £308.3m for the 13 weeks to 24 November.

Full-price sales increased 7% year on year for the period. However, EBITDA dropped 11% to £40m.