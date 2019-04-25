Matalan to make Wolverhampton debut

Matalan will open its first store in Wolverhampton on 11 May.
Located at the Mander Shopping Centre, the 23,000 sq ft store will offer womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware.
The value retailer opened a store in Leeds last month.
Matalan posted revenue growth of 4.9% to £308.3m for the 13 weeks to 24 November.
Full-price sales increased 7% year on year for the period. However, EBITDA dropped 11% to £40m.
