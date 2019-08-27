Matchesfashion CEO departs

The CEO of Matchesfashion, Ulric Jerome, has left the business.

Ulric Jerome

Jerome joined Matchesfashion in 2013 as chief operations officer before being promoted to CEO two years later. At the same time, founders Ruth and Tom Chapman became joint chairmen.

A successor has not yet been named. However, chief financial officer Fiona Greiner and chief operating officer Tom Athron will carry out Jerome’s duties for the interim.

Matchesfashion, which was founded in 1987 by the Chapmans, sold a majority stake to private equity firm Apax Partners in September 2017. At this time, they stepped down as chairmen.

In its most recently published results, the luxury retailer reported a 44% increase in revenue, reaching £293m, for the year to 31 January 2018, “driven by international expansion”.

Matchesfashion has been contacted for comment.