Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Matchesfashion CEO departs

27 August 2019 By

The CEO of Matchesfashion, Ulric Jerome, has left the business. 

ulric jerome

Ulric Jerome

Jerome joined Matchesfashion in 2013 as chief operations officer before being promoted to CEO two years later. At the same time, founders Ruth and Tom Chapman became joint chairmen.

A successor has not yet been named. However, chief financial officer Fiona Greiner and chief operating officer Tom Athron will carry out Jerome’s duties for the interim.

Matchesfashion, which was founded in 1987 by the Chapmans, sold a majority stake to private equity firm Apax Partners in September 2017. At this time, they stepped down as chairmen.

In its most recently published results, the luxury retailer reported a 44% increase in revenue, reaching £293m, for the year to 31 January 2018, “driven by international expansion”. 

Matchesfashion has been contacted for comment. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Emissons

    How can fashion achieve ‘net zero’?

    21 June 2019Angela Rumsey

    The government this month outlined plans for the UK to legislate for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but this week it rejected industry-backed recommendations including those on reducing emissions . Where does that leave the fashion industry?

  • Prada campaign

    Content: the best ways to tell your brand story

    21 June 2019

    Retailers are increasingly working with content – video, editorial, social media or podcasts – to build their brands and encourage sales. Five experts explain to Drapers how they are leveraging content to drive their businesses forward.

  • Soulland spring 20 (2)

    Copenhagen captures the crowds for spring 20

    12 August 2019

    A strong spring 20 season lures visitors to Danish trade shows CIFF and Revolver, and the city’s evolving fashion week

  • jigsaw sign 2

    How to solve a puzzle like Jigsaw

    18 July 2019

    As Jigsaw’s omnichannel director Kate Holt becomes the latest executive to exit the business, industry sources suggest the high street chain needs more retail experience on its board and a permanent CEO. Drapers investigates. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.