Exclusive: Max Mara UK boss extends his remit

13 August 2019By

Full screenMax Mara opened its Hong Kong flagship this week

Max Mara’s managing director of UK and Ireland, Andrea Ceglia, has been appointed as CEO of the group’s operations in Australia and New Zealand, Drapers can reveal. 

Ceglia will remain as MD for the UK and Ireland arm of the luxury womenswear brand, but will take on this broader remit with immediate effect.

He moved to London in 2016 after holding senior positions at Max Mara in the US and Italy, covering both retail and wholesale. 

 

 

 



