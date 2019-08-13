Max Mara’s managing director of UK and Ireland, Andrea Ceglia, has been appointed as CEO of the group’s operations in Australia and New Zealand, Drapers can reveal.
Ceglia will remain as MD for the UK and Ireland arm of the luxury womenswear brand, but will take on this broader remit with immediate effect.
He moved to London in 2016 after holding senior positions at Max Mara in the US and Italy, covering both retail and wholesale.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.