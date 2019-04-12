Shailen Unalkat, buying director at Missguided’s stablemate menswear label Mennace, has joined River Island as head of menswear buying, Drapers can reveal.

It is understood that he joined the River Island menswear team this week.

River Island’s head of menswear buying, Nick Tahir, left the company earlier this year.

Unalkat has previously worked at River Island. He joined the company as a menswear buyer in 2004 and was promoted to menswear buying controller in 2010.

He moved to New Look as head of menswear buying in 2014 before joining Mennace at the end of 2016.

Drapers has contacted River Island for comment.