Menswear boom boosted by improved experience

22 May 2019By Katie Imms

More than one-third of men say that the male shopping experience has improved over the last 10 years, particularly on the high street.

A survey undertaken by the Fashion Retail Academy found that 35% of men think shops have improved the in-store experience for males specifically, and 17% feel more comfortable shopping on the high street as a result.

Respondents also applauded retailers and brands for improving clothing designs for men (25%) and offering more styling options (29%).

This contributed to a 22% increase across menswear last year. Womenswear in comparison grew by 8%.

Men have also responded to the augmented shopping experience by spending more, and more frequently.

Fashion lecturer at Fashion Retail Academy Anthony McGrath said: “For a number of years, the male customer has been ignored by a large number of retailers believing that males were not interested in shopping or an enhanced in-store experience. This notion has been cast aside as the male consumer’s buying habits and demands have evolved.

“This is being driven by retailers who are making an effort to understand what their male customers want, while ensuring that the shopping experience is less intimidating. Men are after their own retail emporiums that cater more directly to their needs and wants.”

