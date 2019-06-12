Menswear brand Brook Taverner opens Yorkshire store

Menswear brand Brook Taverner has opened its first store in its home county of Yorkshire.
Located in Beverley, West Yorkshire, the 1,241 sq ft store features a range of suits, jackets, trousers and outerwear.
Founded in 1912, Brook Taverner operates three shops in Scotland – Inverness, Ballater and Perth – and has concessions in independent stores across the UK, including Waller in London, Rutherford in Morpeth,and N Arnison and Sons in Cumbria.
