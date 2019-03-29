Premium menswear brand Crombie is up for sale, Drapers can reveal.

The heritage brand, founded in 1805, is famous for creating the much-copied Crombie three-quarter length overcoat style. It added suits to the offer in the 1980s.

The company is owned by former vice-chairman of the Conservative Party Alan Lewis through his investment company, Hartley Investment Trust.

Crombie has one store, located at 48 Conduit Street in London. Its 11 UK stockists include Selfridges and independent retailers Stuarts London and Present London.

It is stocked internationally in 11 countries across Asia, Europe and the US.

Drapers understands that it has not yet received any firm bids.

Crombie and Hartley Investment Trust have been contacted for comment.