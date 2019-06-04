Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Menswear offsets fashion sales dip at John Lewis

4 June 2019By Olivia Pinnock

Full screenjohn lewis view 13

A strong performance in menswear offset a fall in fashion sales at John Lewis for the week to 1 June.

Overall, fashion sales were down 0.6% compared with the same week last year. However, menswear sales were up 14%.

Own-brand womenswear also performed well, up 3.1%.

Total sales across all categories at John Lewis dropped 3.5%.

Craig Inglis, customer director at John Lewis & Partners, said: “Sales for the week were down due to a combination of the impact of warm weather and we were also annualising price matching competitor activity.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.