Menswear offsets fashion sales dip at John Lewis

A strong performance in menswear offset a fall in fashion sales at John Lewis for the week to 1 June.

Overall, fashion sales were down 0.6% compared with the same week last year. However, menswear sales were up 14%.

Own-brand womenswear also performed well, up 3.1%.

Total sales across all categories at John Lewis dropped 3.5%.

Craig Inglis, customer director at John Lewis & Partners, said: “Sales for the week were down due to a combination of the impact of warm weather and we were also annualising price matching competitor activity.”