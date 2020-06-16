Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Michael Kors to leave New York Fashion Week

16 June 2020

Michael Kors will not be showing during the traditional Fashion Week schedule in September, instead the brand will showcase its spring/summer 21 collection “sometime between mid-October and mid-November 2020” in a yet to be decided format. 

In a statement released this week, the US designer said spring/summer 21 will be one of two collections that he will now present each year.

He joins a growing group of designers who are choosing to leave the fashion calendar.

Kors said: “I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change. It’s exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar—from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe—about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work. We’ve all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it’s time for a new approach for a new era.”

