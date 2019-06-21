Miss Selfridge head of merchandising departs for Boohoo

Miss Selfridge’s head of merchandising, James Linsell, has left Arcadia Group to join Boohoo in the same role.

Linsell joined Arcadia in 2012 as senior merchandiser and was appointed head of merchandising at Miss Selfridge in April 2018.

He previously spent six years at Tesco from 2006 in various merchandising roles, working his way up to merchandise planning manager in 2011.

The appointment follows the news that Arcadia is to cut 170 head office roles after the approval of its company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

Sources told Drapers that Topshop/Topman is reviewing roles across its design and merchandising teams, and affected employees were informed on 13 June. A head office meeting is expected to take place on 25 June to discuss the restructuring plans.