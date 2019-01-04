Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Missguided appoints new head of digital

4 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Missguided has appointed a new head of digital following the departure of chief digital officer Jonathan Wall. 

Nicola Tibbs will join from specialist retailer Dawsons Music, where she has been head of ecommerce since 2014, Fashion Network reports. 

Wall left the etailer last month to join home security business Simplisafe.

Tibbs will take on the responsibilities of Missguided’s former ecommerce director Mark Leach, who left the business last July.

